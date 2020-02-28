Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Riots Tragic, What Was Need to Bring in CAA, Asks MP CM Kamal Nath

At least 38 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Riots Tragic, What Was Need to Bring in CAA, Asks MP CM Kamal Nath
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for the riots in Delhi and asked what was the

urgency that compelled the Centre to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Act.

At least 38 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control. The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

Speaking to reporters here after launching development works worth Rs 900 crore, Nath said, "These incidents are a matter of great sorrow and concern because the culture of our country is to connect people's hearts."

"Keep aside what is there in the CAA, I want to know whether there was a war underway or a huge number of refugees were coming into the country that the Modi government had to bring in CAA. What was the need to bring this law? What kind of disaster was there," he questioned.

He said population surveys used to take place earlier as well, but "misconceptions" were being spread which led to people thinking their citizenship was not safe.

Queried on the Bihar Assembly passing a resolution against the National Register of Citizens exercise, Nath said, "The people (JDU) running the government in Bihar with the BJP, are openly saying such things on citizenship issues. But for the BJP, they (JDU) are right, and we (Congress) are wrong."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram