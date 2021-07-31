Traffic Near IIT Delhi Diverted as Road Cave-in Leads to Sinkhole; 2nd Incident of Month

For the second time this month, the roads in the national capital have led to disappointment. A portion of the road under the IIT Delhi flyover in Hauz Khas area caved in, developing a huge pothole.

According to reports, the road caved in due to the heavy rains in the national capital over the past few days. Earlier this month, a portion of a road caved in Dwarka’s Sector 18 due to heavy rains in the national capital and a traffic police constable’s car got stuck there. The incident took place at Atulya Chowk in Dwarka around 5 pm, according to police.

“The vehicle belongs to a constable in the Delhi Traffic Police. He was safely rescued from there and nobody got injured during the incident," a senior police officer said. The car was later pulled out with the help of a hydro crane, he said.

On Monday morning, incessant rains in the city led to waterlogging and traffic snarls on several road stretches. Some of the stretches where waterlogging was reported were Ring Road, Pragati Maidan, Palam, Kirari and Rohtak road.

“Waterlogging reported at Pulpehladpur under railway bridge. Traffic is diverted from MB (Mehrauli-Badarpur) road towards Mathura road, the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. Traffic snarls were witnessed on the Ring Road near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Kilokri, near IP Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg, Azadpur, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here