Delhi Road Rage: Two Youth Stabbed to Death Near Udyog Vihar Metro Station

Two men were allegedly stabbed to death by a juvenile and his accomplice in a road rage incident in outer Delhi’s Paschim Vihar, police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Rohit Aggarwal (23) and Ghanshyam (20), they said. One of the culprits, Pardeep Kohli (19), has been arrested and the juvenile apprehended in the case, they said.

According to police, the victims were riding a two-wheeler when it collided with the accused’s motorcycle Monday night. An argument broke out between the two sides following which the accused chased the victims for about half a kilometre. The motorcycle-borne men later stabbed Rohit and Ghanshyam near the Udyog Vihar Metro Station, and fled from the spot. “We received a call about two injured men lying near the Udhyog Vihar Metro Station. The injured were taken to hospital where they were declared brought dead,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A Koan said.

With the help of technical surveillance, both the culprits were apprehended and during interrogation, it surfaced that road rage led to the double murder, he said. The knife and motorcycle used in the commission of crime have been recovered from the accused, the officer added. .