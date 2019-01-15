LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Road Under Shahdara Metro Station Caves in, Vehicles Trapped

Two people were reportedly inside the car, while there was one person in the auto at the time of the incident. However, everyone was rescued immediately and escaped with minor injuries.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: A massive chunk of a busy road in Delhi caved in on Monday evening, leaving a car and an auto-rickshaw trapped in the debris.

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred near the the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station in east Delhi's Shahdara.

Two people were reportedly inside the car, while there was one person in the auto at the time of the incident. However, everyone was rescued immediately and escaped with minor injuries, the report said.

IMG-20190115-WA0003

In the pictures, both the auto-rickshaw and the car can be seen to be stuck in the pit. A large crowd gathered around the site where the collapse took place and helped in pulling the vehicles out.



Construction work is underway, with the Public Works Department (PWD) fixing the gaping pit in the middle of the road.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram