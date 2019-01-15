English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Road Under Shahdara Metro Station Caves in, Vehicles Trapped
Two people were reportedly inside the car, while there was one person in the auto at the time of the incident. However, everyone was rescued immediately and escaped with minor injuries.
New Delhi: A massive chunk of a busy road in Delhi caved in on Monday evening, leaving a car and an auto-rickshaw trapped in the debris.
According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred near the the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station in east Delhi's Shahdara.
Two people were reportedly inside the car, while there was one person in the auto at the time of the incident. However, everyone was rescued immediately and escaped with minor injuries, the report said.
In the pictures, both the auto-rickshaw and the car can be seen to be stuck in the pit. A large crowd gathered around the site where the collapse took place and helped in pulling the vehicles out.
Construction work is underway, with the Public Works Department (PWD) fixing the gaping pit in the middle of the road.
