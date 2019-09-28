Delhi Robbers Chase Woman Judge for 3 Km, Lack of Police Presence Allows Them to Strike Without Fear

New Delhi: A woman judge was on Friday robbed of her bag by two motorcycle-borne men who followed her car nearly three km from the court and struck at the first opportunity.

According to sources, the woman, an Additional Judge at the Saket court, did not see a single policeman in all this distance as she was driving to her home in Kalkaji.

The robbers began chasing the woman from the Sarita Vihar underpass and managed to lift her bag at the Ma Anandimayi Marg.

Police have filed a case and are investigating.

