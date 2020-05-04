Delhi RWAs in a Fix Over Allowing Domestic Helps To Resume Work, Seek Govt Policy on This

New Delhi: The resident welfare associations (RWAs) across the national capital are in a fix over allowing domestic helps to resume work in their respective areas amid the COVID-19 crisis, and want the Delhi government to come up with a policy directive on this.

The government has asked the RWAs to take a decision on allowing movement of outsiders, without considering that domestic helps need public transport to commute, said Atul Goyal, the president of an umbrella body of RWAs in the city.

"With no public transport, how can you expect these people to reach their workplace? Most of the domestic helps live in clusters and travel 6-7 kilometres to reach the residential societies they work in," the United Residents Joint Action (URJA) president said.

In some pockets, where there are a large number of senior citizens, people want the domestic helps to resume work. They are taking steps in that direction, he said.

"The Delhi government should come up with a policy on the movement of such workers. How are they going to ensure the overall safety of domestic helps and their employers? Goyal asked.

He also alleged that the Delhi government has not taken the RWAs on board to formulate guidelines on this issue and it is a matter of concern. H C Gupta, the president of the Federation of Ashok Vihar Resident Welfare Association which includes 45 RWAs, said with reports that 80-85 per cent of the coronavirus positive patients are asymptomatic, people are scared to allow the domestic helps in their homes.

"With such high asymptomatic cases, measuring body temperature before allowing a person to enter a residential society doesn't serve any purpose. Domestic helps work in several houses and there is a big risk of them contracting the virus and spreading it," he said, adding they live in crowded places where it is hard to contain the virus.

URJA's South Delhi coordinator Amit Aggarwal said the RWAs are undecided on allowing domestic helps to resume work. "Some people do not want the workers to enter the residential society, fearing they may spread the infection. Others are asking how can the RWAs stop someone from coming to their house? This issue is causing leading to friction among people," he said.

Ideally, the government should have suggested measures that need to be followed while allowing domestic helps to work, Aggarwal said, adding, "The government did not discuss this with us. They should have given us clear directions." The South Delhi chapter of URJA has around 200 RWAs registered under it.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365