Delhi Sanitation Worker Dies After Falling in Sewer

A sanitation worker suffocated to death after allegedly falling in the sewer of a building which he had entered to clean in Dwarka's Dabri area, police said Sunday.The incident comes just a week after five persons died due to asphyxiation when they entered a sewage treatment plant in Moti Nagar area here.Anil, 27, was hired by a person named Satbir to clean the sewer line as water was stagnant in his building, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said, adding the incident was reported to the police on September 14.While climbing down the sewer, Anil slipped and the rope around his waist broke, following which he fell in the 20-feet deep sewer, the senior officer said.During investigation, it was learnt that Anil was not given any protective gear and even the rope was not strong enough to bear the tension, he added.Anil was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.A case was registered in this connection, the police said, adding Satbir was arrested.Further investigation is underway, they said.