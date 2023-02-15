CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi: SC Allows Urgent Mentioning of Pleas Challenging Sarai Kale Khan Demolition Drive
1-MIN READ

Delhi: SC Allows Urgent Mentioning of Pleas Challenging Sarai Kale Khan Demolition Drive

Supreme Court has allowed urgent mentioning of plea challenging Sarai Kale Khan demolition drive. (File pic/Shutterstock)

An urgent application seeking a stay on the demolition of Sarai Kale Khan night shelter in Delhi was mentioned before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud

Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed urgent mentioning of pleas against demolition exercise being carried out in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan.

An urgent application seeking a stay on the demolition of Sarai Kale Khan night shelter in Delhi was mentioned before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud. The application stated that demolition is going on and it houses 50 homeless residents of the city.

The Delhi Police has asked Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to shift the night shelter at Sarai Kale Khan before the scheduled G20 summit in September amid concerns that it is being used by criminals and miscreants, officials said on Tuesday.

In a letter to the DUSIB, police said the shelter home is close to the Sarai Kale Khan interstate bus terminal and, therefore, people from across the country avail the facility.

“The identity proofs of the people staying in the night shelter are not thoroughly verified and criminals and miscreants often use it as a hiding place after submitting forged Aadhaar cards and other proofs," the letter said.

The city police said it has often been observed that it is the “favourite hideout" of bad characters and history-sheeters. It always remains full at night and people staying there often create a ruckus after getting drunk, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

