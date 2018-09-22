Delhi School Bus Driver Killed by Conductor for Refusing to Return Mobile Phone

A 45-year-old bus driver was allegedly killed by the conductor on Saturday, police said.The conductor murdered the victim after he refused to return his mobile phone.The incident was reported from northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash, the police said, adding that the deceased was identified as Joginder.The accused, identified as Chooda Maniaryal, hails from Nepal.According to the police, the incident took place at around 11.20 am.The victim had asked the accused to lend him his phone on Saturday but the latter refused, following which an argument broke out between the two men, said Aslam Khan, the deputy commissioner of police (northwest).Maniaryal,23, hit the driver on his head with a fire extinguisher, leading to his death, he added.The driver was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.