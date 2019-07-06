Delhi School Principal 'Rapes' Teacher on Campus After Spiking Her Drink, Makes Video of Act
The principal also allegedly threatened the woman of making the video of the act public if she disclosed the matter to anyone, police said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: A school principal was arrested in southeast Delhi's Jasola area for allegedly raping a teacher, police said Friday. A case was registered in this regard after the woman approached the Sarita Vihar police station, alleging she was raped by the school principal, they said.
In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was first assaulted by the principal in June 2017 when he called her to take extra classes after school hours, police said. Later, he took her to his office room and offered her soft drinks laced with sedatives. He raped the woman and made a video of the act, a senior police officer said.
The principal also allegedly threatened the woman of making the video viral if she disclosed the matter to anyone, he said. The accused was arrested from his residence Thursday in connection with the incident, police said.
