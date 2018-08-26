English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Teacher Held for Sexually Abusing Student After Blackmailer Outs Video
The incident came to light after a video of the act was forwarded by the teacher to an acquaintance who made it viral with an intention to blackmail the accused
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: A 52-year-old teacher of a government school in north Delhi's Burari was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his 15-year-old student, police said on Saturday.
The incident came to light on Friday, after a video of the act was forwarded by the teacher to an acquaintance who made it viral with an intention to blackmail the accused, a senior police officer said.
Following this, the teacher was arrested, the officer said, adding it was suspected that the video was shot in June.
The police were probing whether the accused had abused other students and how long he had been abusing the victim.
The victim stays with his family in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar.
The parents of other students staged a protest outside the school today demanding strict action against the teacher.
Earlier this month, an electrician was arrested for allegedly raping a Class 2 student in a New Delhi Municipal Council School.
