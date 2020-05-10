INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi School Teacher Involved in Distributing Ration Tests Covid-19 Positive

Medics wearing personal protective equipment prepare to screen Indian nationals at the airport upon their arrival in New Delhi. (Reuters)

The teacher had last come to school on April 28 and started showing COVID-19 symptoms from May 2. His test report came on Friday, an official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 7:45 AM IST
A teacher of a civic body-run school, who was involved in distributing ration during the lockdown, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

The teacher was posted at a primary school in Wazirabad under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The teacher had last come to school on April 28 and started showing COVID-19 symptoms from May 2.

His test report came on Friday, an official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

"We traced his six primary contacts and they have been sent into quarantine. Since they are completely asymptomatic, no test has been done yet," he said, adding the school building has been sanitised.

