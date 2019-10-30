Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Schools Ask Parents to Send Children With Masks, Shift Activities Indoor Amid Spike in Pollution Level

While schools reopened on Wednesday after the Diwali break, a Gurgaon school principal said they had sent an advisory to parents on Monday to not send their children for classes without masks.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Schools Ask Parents to Send Children With Masks, Shift Activities Indoor Amid Spike in Pollution Level
A view of Rajpath shrouded in smog in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Advising parents to send their children for classes wearing masks and shifting outdoor activities indoors are among the steps taken by schools in Delhi-NCR to deal with pollution as the air quality continues to be in the severe category.

While schools reopened on Wednesday after the Diwali break, a Gurgaon school principal said they had sent an advisory to parents on Monday to not send their children for classes without masks.

"When I woke up on Monday morning, I just knew that this is not going to be normal soon. We sent advisories to parents to mandatorily send their wards with masks," said Nidhi Kapoor, Principal, Euro International School in Gurgaon.

According to a representative at St Mark's Senior Secondary School, Janakpuri, "We have shifted the venue of morning assembly indoors and advised parents to send their wards wearing masks so whenever they are outdoors they have limited exposure to toxic air."

"Children with special needs and students with medical or respiratory issues are allowed to be on excused leave. Sports, PE and team practices are being conducted considering the potential hazards of outdoor activities and the surrounding environment. Appropriate precautions are taken as per the established safety protocol. Parents are periodically being informed about the cancelation of team practices in the morning or the afternoon sports," said Neena Kaul, Principal, Heritage Xperiential Learning School.

Following a spike in the pollution level, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday that the Delhi government will start distributing masks among school students from Friday.

"Fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi. A kit of mask having two pieces of N95, one of the good quality masks for tackling smog, will be given to students. Masks will be distributed for one week," he said.

The skies over the national capital were a smoky grey on Wednesday as the sun struggled to shine through the haze with the air quality continuing to be in the "severe" category in the city and the adjoining areas.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 401-500 falls in "severe" category and anything beyond that is "severe-plus emergency".

The AQI takes into account five chief pollutants, including the PM10 and PM2.5. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quantity index was 416 at 11 am on Wednesday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram