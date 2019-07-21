Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Schools, Govt Offices to Remain Open Tomorrow, Cultural & Inaugural Programmes Cancelled

The Delhi government had declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:July 21, 2019, 10:45 PM IST
Delhi Schools, Govt Offices to Remain Open Tomorrow, Cultural & Inaugural Programmes Cancelled
(Representative Image)
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday clarified that schools and government offices will remain open in Delhi on Monday.

The Delhi government had declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday.

“Information: Schools and government offices will remain open in Delhi tomorrow. Cultural and inaugural programmes have been cancelled due to state-mourning,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

Three-term chief minister Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 81.

In view of Dikshit’s demise, Chief Minister Kejriwal and his deputy had cancelled their scheduled trip to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

