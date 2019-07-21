Delhi Schools, Govt Offices to Remain Open Tomorrow, Cultural & Inaugural Programmes Cancelled
The Delhi government had declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on Saturday.
(Representative Image)
New Delhi: Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday clarified that schools and government offices will remain open in Delhi on Monday.
“Information: Schools and government offices will remain open in Delhi tomorrow. Cultural and inaugural programmes have been cancelled due to state-mourning,” Sisodia said in a tweet.
स्पष्टीकरण एवं सूचनार्थ: दिल्ली में कल स्कूल एवं सरकारी कार्यालय खुले रहेंगे. राजकीय शोक की वजह से सांस्कृतिक एवं उद्घाटन आदि कार्यक्रम रद्द कर दिए गए हैं.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 21, 2019
Three-term chief minister Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 81.
In view of Dikshit’s demise, Chief Minister Kejriwal and his deputy had cancelled their scheduled trip to the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
