INDIA

1-MIN READ

Delhi Secretariat Department Sealed for Sanitisation as Official Tests Positive for Covid-19

Migrant workers walk past Delhi Secretariat on May 11 (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi Secretariat houses the offices of all the Delhi Cabinet ministers, including the Chief Minister.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
The General Administration Department (GAD) at the Delhi Secretariat has been sealed for sanitisation after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Saturday.

"The official was from the GAD. The department has been sealed for sanitisation. Also, some of the officials are considered as close contacts and have been put under quarantine," a government official told IANS.

This came after an official from the Health Minister's office and four from the Raj Niwas tested positive for the infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in the city crossed the 18,000-mark on Saturday.


