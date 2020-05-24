Delhi Seeks Details of Liquor Stock Lying with Departmental Stores, Asks to Submit Report by May 30

As all the L-12 and L-12F liquor licenses expired on March 31, the Delhi Excise Department has asked the departmental stores to submit by May 30 the details of the stock lying in their premises.

In an order, the Delhi Excise Department has warned of action for possession of liquor without authorisation after the deadline.

The L-12 licence is for the retail vend of beer and wine in the departmental stores and L-12F is for the retail vend of imported foreign wine and beer in the departmental stores to holders of L-12 licence in the national capital.

In the order, issued last week, the Excise Department said that all the L-12 and L-12F licence holders have to furnish their request for disposal of their existing stock in possession, failing which the licence holders can attract penal action under Section 33 and other relevant provisions of the Delhi Excise Act 2009 for possession of liquor without authorization.

The Section 33 of the Delhi Excise Act 2009 is penalty for unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale of the liquor which says that the offender will be punishable with imprisonment for a term between six months and three years and with fine between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

According to the order, a copy of which is with IANS, all L-12 and L-12F licenses renewed for the year 2019-20 have expired on March 31.

"The stock in possession lying with the ex-licensees holding L-12/L-12F licenses is subject to disposal under Rule 56 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 specifying guidelines with the procedure dealing with left over stock," the order said.

In the order, the Deputy Commissioner (Excise), directed all the ex-license holders of L-12 and L-12F to submit the stock details lying in the premises by May 30 and also to furnish their request for disposal of their existing stock in possession.

As per the order, the Delhi Cabinet had decided to withdraw all L-12 and L-12F Licenses with effect from December 20, 2019, following which the Excise Department had issued an order for the same.

At least 113 licensees filed a writ petition in the High Court which granted a stay on the operation of the impugned order in respect to the petitioners subject to the condition that the petitioners strictly comply with the terms and conditions of their license.

After the court order, "the Department de-sealed the liquor stock and allowed the Departmental Stores to operate as Excise Department's licensees".

With the sudden announcement of the lockdown in March, the sale of liquor was barred across the city and country till May 4.

After May 4, the Delhi government allowed standalone liquor shops in the city and also imposed a 'special corona fee' on the liquor sale from May 5.

Since May 18, the liquor sale was also allowed to the shops in the market, however, they can only operate on alternate days.