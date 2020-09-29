Delhi Sees 40% Rise in Covid-19 Deaths in September, Experts Say Most Fatalities are Older People

With the addition of 37 coronavirus deaths in the national capital, the toll climbed to 5,272 on Monday. In the last month, Delhi has reported 828 Covid-19 linked deaths, around 40% more than the number of fatalities seen in August, when 481 people succumbed to the infection.

The Times of India, , citing data released by the government, reported that June and July saw a maximum of 2,269 and 1,221 deaths due to the infection. Meanwhile, in April and May, Delhi reported 57 and 414 fatalities, respectively.

A senior doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital told the publication that a majority of the deaths were occurring in elderly patients who suffer from more than one comorbidity. The doctor added that a delay in admission is another cause for the deaths.

In the last one month, there has been an uptick in the coronavirus cases, though the positivity rate hovered between 5% and 10%. In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 1,984 fresh cases, which is considerably lesser than the numbers seen on Sunday, an official was quoted as saying.

The somewhat low count of new cases was recorded as 36,302 tests were conducted the previous day, the official added. The active coronavirus case count on Monday was 27,123, falling from 29,228 the previous day.

As per the recent data, 6,609 of the 15,828 Covid beds were under use, while the occupancy of ICU beds with a ventilator and without ventilator was 62% and 76%, respectively. Around 16,679 Covid patients are under home isolation, the official added.

Notably, there was a surge in the coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month, with September 16 seeing 4,473 cases, the biggest daily jump in Delhi so far. The daily rise in cases in Delhi had surpassed the 4,000-mark for the first time on September 9. The number of deaths recorded that day was 20.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to take stock of the status of testing. Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also held a review meeting with all district magistrates on COovid-19 management.