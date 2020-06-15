Delhi Sees 73 Fatalities and 1,647 New Coronavirus Cases as Death Toll Touches 1,400

Delhi on Monday reported an alarming 73 deaths as well as 1,647 new cases of the coronavirus, taking its death toll to 1,400.

The national capital has also reported 604 recoveries in the same period.

This comes on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal assured coronavirus testing will be made available for all in Delhi in the next few days at an an all-party meeting held to discuss the management of the situation in the National Capital Region.

The coronavirus tests per day in Delhi will reach 18,000 by June 20, the Home Minister said. Most parties, cutting across party lines, had demanded more testing, as well as some form of cap on treatment costs.

"All parties should forget political differences and work together for people of Delhi," said Shah after the meeting. "We will have to increase COVID-19 testing in Delhi by adopting new solutions. United face of all political parties will enhance people's trust and COVID-19 situation in Delhi will be soon normal."

The meeting was held in the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases in Delhi. Shah apprised the leaders of four major political parties of Delhi on the steps taken to check the coronavirus pandemic and sought their views on the issue, a Home Ministry official said.