A few areas in northwest India braved intense heat on Sunday, though heatwave conditions have abated in most places in central and the adjoining eastern parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi, it said.

At least 22 towns and cities in these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. “Heatwave conditions have abated from most parts of central and adjoining east India,” the IMD said in a statement.

However, the heatwave spell in isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will continue till Monday, it said. Northwest India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

25 severe heat days in Delhi, highest since 2012

Delhi has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 25 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above on 30 days. The number of such days was 35 in 2010, the highest in the 1951-2022 period, the data showed.

The capital saw six such days last year and three in 2020, the lowest since 1997 when only two such days were recorded. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 16 days in 2019, 19 days in 2018, 15 days each in 2017 and 2016, 18 days in 2015, 15 days in 2014 and 17 days in 2013.

Delhi recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city has seen six heatwave spells this summer, the deadliest being in mid-May when the maximum temperature soared to 49 degrees Celsius at some places.

Brief relief soon: IMD

Weather experts said a major relief is likely from June 15-16. Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance and lower level easterlies, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms are predicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi on June 15-16, the IMD said.

The Met Office predicted maximum temperatures to dip by two to three degrees Celsius in northwest India starting Tuesday. Between June 16 and June 22, the maximum temperatures are likely to remain “below-normal to near-normal”, it said in an extended range forecast.

“No significant heatwave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22),” it said.

On the monsoon front, the IMD said conditions would continue to be favourable for the further advance of the monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next four days.

It said the intense rainfall along the west peninsular coast is likely to continue for two more days. The ongoing spell of heavy rainfall in the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim is predicted to continue for five more days, the Met office said.

(With PTI inputs)

