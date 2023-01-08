Delhi Sees Huge Traffic Jams After Diversions Due to Religious Procession | Check Which Routes to Avoid

Massive traffic jams were reported on Delhi roads as police had set up diversions for a religious procession to pass on Sunday. The national capital’s south and central districts were particularly affected.

The Delhi Police issued an advisory saying, “traffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as a religious procession will be taken out in connection of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmer Sharif."

These diversions will be in place till Tuesday, the police added.

Traffic AdvisoryTraffic on the following roads and stretches will be affected as a religious procession will be taken out in connection with 811TH JRS-E-MUBARAK of Sufi Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmer Sharif on 08.1.2023, 09.1.2023, 10.01.2023 pic.twitter.com/VGxyvu4NMN — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 8, 2023

The areas that have been affected include ITO, parts of the Ring Road and Mathura Road, Matia Mahal Road, Netaji Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, BSZ Marg.

Traffic restrictions could also be imposed on Lodhi Road, Safdarjung Road, INA market, and from Hauz Khaz up to Qutub Minar in Mehrauli.

Ashram flyover remains closed

The Delhi Police has also issued an advisory for alternate routes since the Ashram flyover has been closed for traffic for the construction of a connecting road, officials said, PTI reported.

Commuters coming from C V Raman Marg take a right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road to reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Those coming from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Bihar, Shaheen Bagh, Sarai Julena, and Jamia have been advised to follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AlIMS and Dhaula Kuan.

Commuters from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, and CGO Complex have been advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad, the advisory said.

The advisory further advised motorists from Noida to follow Kalindi Kunj, Jasola and Sarita Vihar, to reach IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, and Chirag Delhi. Those coming from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi are advised to follow Modi Mill Flyover Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj to reach Noida and Badarpur.

With agency inputs

