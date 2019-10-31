Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
1-min read

Delhi Sees Sudden Surge in Dengue Cases in a Week's Time

CM Arvind Kejriwal credited this reduction in dengue cases to his anti-dengue drive. He announced that the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign launched in September this year is showing excellent results.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 31, 2019, 4:33 PM IST
Delhi Sees Sudden Surge in Dengue Cases in a Week's Time
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Despite several campaigns in the national capital, the number of dengue cases in the city rose from 467 to 644 in one week’s time. This is as per the latest data released by the Delhi government on Monday.

The number is almost half of the cases registered as compared to last year, The Tribune reported. “The latest data released on Monday shows that there have been 644 cases of dengue in Delhi till now, whereas last year (2018) there had been 1,020 cases of dengue so far,” the statement said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal credited this reduction in dengue cases to his anti-dengue drive. He announced that the ‘10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ campaign launched in September this year is showing excellent results.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the residents of Delhi in the ongoing dengue prevention awareness campaign, which has resulted in the lowest number of dengue cases in Delhi this year so far, in comparison to the last five years.

On October 14, Kejriwal had announced that there were 467 cases of dengue in Delhi till date compared to 830 cases in 2018 and thanked the people for their support in his anti-dengue drive. Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said Delhiites were on course to defeat dengue this year, and appealed to the residents to keep up the efforts of ensuring that there are no stagnant water collecting points in and around their homes.

“Delhi is on course to defeating dengue this year. Latest figures show that this year so far, the cases of dengue have been the lowest in last five years. I appeal to everyone to keep up the prevention and awareness efforts for next few weeks,” Jain said.


