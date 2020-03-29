Delhi Sets up 2 Temporary Shelters in Schools for Migrants Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Migrant workers walk along a road to return to their villages in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: With thousands of migrants thronging the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders and trying to return to their native states by any available transport or even foot, the Arvind Kejriwal government has started setting up temporary shelters for them at its schools.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said two schools in border areas have been opened for migrants on Saturday -- in Anand Vihar and Ghazipur.
Not just shelter, food is also being arranged in these schools for those who wish to stay.
"On the first day, only seven-eight people turned up. We hope that more will come and take advantage of these arrangements," Sisodia said.
The country is under a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight due to coronavirus scare, with migrants moving to their native places as different economic activities came to a virtual halt.
However, thousands of such migrants are stuck on the Delhi borders with neighbouring states.
The Delhi government has started 568 hunger relief centres in schools, apart from 238 night shelters to provide food to over four lakh people daily.
Kejriwal on Sunday said the lockdown should be implemented seriously, saying with movement of people, the purpose of lockdown will be defeated.
