English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Sewer Deaths: Supervisor Arrested for Negligence Leading to Loss of 5 Lives
During the probe, it was found that the labourers, Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja, Umesh and Vishal who died on Sunday after inhaling toxic gases were not provided adequate safety gear and were only given masks.
Image for representation only
Loading...
New Delhi: A 32-year-old supervisor was on Monday arrested for alleged negligence which led to the death of five people due to asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at DLF Green Apartments in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, police said.
Ajay Chaudhary, an engineer working with JLL company— tasked with the maintenance of the sewer tank— was arrested, Deputy Commssioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.
During the probe, it was found that the labourers, Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja, Umesh and Vishal who died on Sunday after inhaling toxic gases were not provided adequate safety gear and were only given masks, police said.
The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the matter, while the National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary and the police commissioner.
Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Raihas asked the labour commissioner to submit a probe report within three days and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victims' kin.
A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste(NCSC) led by its Chairman Ram Shankar Katheria visited the site of incident on Monday evening and asked the Delhi chief secretary and joint commissioner of police to take action against people found guilty of negligence.
Ajay Chaudhary, an engineer working with JLL company— tasked with the maintenance of the sewer tank— was arrested, Deputy Commssioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said.
During the probe, it was found that the labourers, Sarfaraz, Pankaj, Raja, Umesh and Vishal who died on Sunday after inhaling toxic gases were not provided adequate safety gear and were only given masks, police said.
The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the matter, while the National Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary and the police commissioner.
Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Raihas asked the labour commissioner to submit a probe report within three days and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victims' kin.
A team of the National Commission for Scheduled Caste(NCSC) led by its Chairman Ram Shankar Katheria visited the site of incident on Monday evening and asked the Delhi chief secretary and joint commissioner of police to take action against people found guilty of negligence.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Numbers: Cook Becomes Fifth Batsman to Score Ton in Debut and Farewell Test
- Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics
- India Making One Error Too Many in the DRS Game
- Barack Obama Was Once Kicked Out of Disneyland For Smoking on a Ride
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...