Delhi Sexual Assault Case: 12-year-old Girl's Condition Remains Critical, to Undergo Another Surgery

The 12-year-old girl, who was sexually assaulted and has suffered severe head injuries, will need another surgery and her condition continues to remain critical, sources at AIIMS, where she is undergoing treatment, said on Friday.

Sources said her platelet count is low and she is admitted at the neurosurgery ICU of the hospital.

"She is in the neurosurgery ICU currently and has to be operated, but then her platelet count is very low. Her condition is being closely monitored. She has a severe head injury," sources told PTI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has spoken to the girl on phone. "I had visited her in the hospital yesterday. She is still fighting for her life. Doctors are trying their best. Pl pray for her." he tweeted.

— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 7, 2020

On Tuesday, the girl was sexually assaulted at her west Delhi home by 33-year-old Krishan, who also hit her on the face and head with a sharp object.

Her rectum and intestines were injured severely by some kind of impalement for which she needed immediate intervention and that is why she was operated upon as soon as she reached the hospital, a senior doctor at the AIIMS had said on Thursday.

The brutality involved in the crime has led to an outrage with Kejriwal describing the incident as 'barbaric'.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police arrested Krishan. He told the police that he had entered the girl's house on Tuesday with the intention of burgling.

The gate of the house was partially open and he had entered the premises. He took a suitcase and was leaving the house when the the girl saw him and raised an alarm.

The accused took a sewing matching and threw it on the victim. The girl still tried to fight, following which the accused caught her and stabbed her with a scissor several times and fled the spot, a senior police officer said.

However, police said they are verifying Krishan's version.

A case has already been registered under section 307 (attempt to murder) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Paschim Vihar West police station.

Krishan was involved in a similar violent incident in the past. He had attacked a woman in 2006 in Sultanpuri while committing a burglary, in which the woman had died.

Krishan had entered the house to commit burglary and when the woman resisted, he attacked her in which the she had lost her life, police said.

The accused told police that he was released from jail after completing his term, a claim being verified by the police.

Police said they were investigating the Paschim Vihar case from all angles. More than 20 teams have been formed.

The teams were checking all the possible angles, including that of a family dispute. They have scanned hundreds of CCTV footage and interrogated over 100 people.

Later, one suspect, who was seen in one of the CCTV footage, was found missing. Police checked the criminal records and called five to six people with similar appearance. During interrogation, Krishan, was arrested, the officer added.