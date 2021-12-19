Delhi Shivers at 4.6 Degrees, -3.3 in Rajasthan as Cold Wave Blankets North India. This is What IMD Says

A cold wave has gripped northern India with record low temperatures being recorded in various states. Even the national capital and NCR region is witnessing freezing marks on the scale with a minimum temperature of 4.6°C recorded in Safdarjung area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Minimum temperatures were also recorded in Fatehpur (Sikar) and Churu in Rajasthan at -3.3°C and -1.1°C, respectively.

The wave is caused by winds blowing from snow-covered Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. An official told the Times of India that Srinagar and Jammu recorded the coldest night of the season so far on Saturday, with temperatures of -6 and 2.3°C, respectively. Pahalgam’s minimum temperature was -8.3°C, while Gulmarg’s was -8.5°C. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature of the night was -20.3 degrees Celsius in Drass, Ladakh, and -15.3 degrees Celsius in Leh, according to the official.

According to the IMD, when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below the normal, it is said to be a ‘cold day’.

Cold wave-like condition prevailed in the Delhi swept by chilly northwesterly winds, making the national capital shiver under inclement weather conditions.

Delhi had witnessed its first ‘cold day’ of the season on Saturday as chilly northwesterly winds swept the city and the mercury dipped to six degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature of the season.

On Friday, the national capital had recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius. It further dipped to 6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, two notches below the normal, making the weather chilly. Fog in the morning dipped visibility, officials said. “Very stronger, dry northwesterly cold winds prevailed today over Delhi-NCR, and it blew at was 10-20 kmph during the first half of the day, which increased to 25 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph in the afternoon," a senior official had said.

On Saturday, extreme cold conditions were observed across Uttarakhand, prompting the Met Department to issue a yellow alert for the state until December 24. Ranichauri recorded the coldest temperature of the year on Friday, at -2.7°C. The temperature in Mussoorie dropped to 2°C at night. According to the IMD, the minimum average temperature in Uttarakhand on Saturday was 3.8°C, three degrees lower than normal, while the maximum average temperature was 17.8°C, four degrees lower than normal.

Cold Wave Conditions Till 21st Over These Regions

The IMD has said cold wave conditions in some parts are very likely to prevail over Jammu, Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh till 21st and over Kutch till 20th December.

The met department has also predicted severe cold wave conditions over some parts of north Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh till 21st December.

