Delhi: Shot fired Inside Holy Family Hospital Due to Fight Between Students, 1 Injured

One injury was reported after a shooting took place at Holy Family Hospital in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area on Thursday night, when a Jamia Milia Islamia student fired at another student, according to PTI.

Around 8.50 pm, information was received regarding a quarrel at Jamia Millia Islamia university library, according to the police.

During inquiry, it was found that the fight had ensued between two groups of students, a senior police officer said.

In the incident, Noman Chaudhary (26), a resident of Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, sustained blunt injury on his head and was admitted in the Holy Family Hospital.

When his friend, Nauman Ali came to visit him in the hospital, another student of the second group fired at Ali outside the emergency ward, an officer told PTI.

Ali has sustained a superficial injury on the scalp and has been shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The situation inside the hospital premises has been normalized after the police were called in.

Police teams are deployed at the hospital, and CCTV footages are being examined.

The matter is currently being investigated.

