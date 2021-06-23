Delhi Sizzles as Mercury Surpasses 40 Degrees Celsius, No Heat Wave Predicted

The mercury breached the 40-degrees Celsius mark in Delhi on Wednesday after a gap of 13 days, the India Meteorological Department said. The capital is unlikely to receive monsoonal showers till June end and the maximum temperature in the capital is predicted to hover around 40 degrees Celsius till then. But a heat wave is not predicted, said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre.

After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India 7 to 10 days earlier than normal, according to the IMD. However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country, including Delhi, parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, is unlikely till June end, it said.

Srivastava said light rains are likely in Delhi-NCR around June 26 but the region will have to wait more for monsoonal showers. The MeT office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8. Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency.

Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said chances are that Delhi will get monsoonal showers only around June end. “Westerly winds have been blocking the advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of northwest India for some days. These are expected to persist for at least one week," he said.

