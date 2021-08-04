The Delhi government on Wednesday slashed the prices of RT-PCR coronavirus tests, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeting that the drastically reduced testing rates will help the common man.

According to the order issued, RT-PCR tests — the most accurate test to detect the virus — will now cost Rs 300 in Delhi when the samples are collected by government teams. This is a reduction from previous price of Rs 800. Tests where samples are collected by private labs for government and processed further at their lab are capped at Rs 400. For testing wherein people give their samples at private labs at their own expense, the price has been capped at Rs 500.

Samples that are collected through home visits, including all charges for visiting, sample collection and testing, have been capped at Rs 700. The previous price was Rs 1,200.

For the Rapid Antigen Test, the Delhi government has capped the price at Rs 300 as the higher limit.

All labs have been directed to display the revised prices prominently at testing centre within 24 hours. The government has ordered strict compliance of the new prices for Covid testing.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 50 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths, according to data shared by the health department. As of Tuesday evening, 25,058 have died due to the virus in the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here