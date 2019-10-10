Delhi Slayed Dengue, Brought Pollution Under Control, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people of Delhi have slain dengue and managed to bring pollution levels under control as he urged people to defeat "Raavan-like forces" in the society.

Dengue cases have seen a decline in the national capital after Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party came to power in Delhi.

In September, Kejriwal has also launched an anti-dengue campaign "10 Hafte-10 Baje-10 Minute" (10 weeks-10o'clock-10 minutes)" and urged people of the national capital to inspect their homes for stagnant water to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease. Spread by female mosquito - Aedes aegypti, dengue fever is quite prevalent during monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

Mosquito spreading dengue, malaria, zika virus, chikungunya, Yellow fever breed in stagnant water.

Kejriwal lauded the efforts of people of Delhi at the Dussehra event near the Red Fort. Giant effigies of ten-headed demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran are burnt, signifying the triumph of good over evil. The event near Red Fort is organised by the Luv Kush Ram Leela committee.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fired an arrow to burn the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhakarna. Speaking at the event, he called on people to defeat "Raavan-like forces" in society.

"We have to defeat Raavan-like forces in society. Doctors were saying dengue will increase this season but through our campaign against dengue, people of the national capital slayed the deadly dengue and brought it under control," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister said people of the national capital have also managed to bring pollution levels under control. "Pollution has started reducing in Delhi and it has reduced by 25 per cent," he said.

According to the latest compiled by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in the first week of October, Delhi has recorded 74 cases of dengue and 51 cases of malaria. During the period 10 people were tested positive of Chikungunya in the national capital.

With the latest cases, the total number of people tested positive of dengue so far this year stood at 356, lower than 650 cases reported during the same period last year. The numbers are lowest as compared to dengue cases reported in the last four years. However, the number of dengue cases in 2014 during the same time of the year was just 120.

The number of malaria cases so far this year stood at 419, higher than 347 cases reported in 2018.

The total number of chikungunya cases stood at 97 so far this year, higher than 89 cases reported during the same time last year.

The total number of mosquito-borne diseases reported so far this year in New Delhi stood at 872.

