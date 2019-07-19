Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Threatens Legal Action Against BJP MLA Over 'Son of MLA' Car Sticker
Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has sought a written apology from BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa within seven days failing which he would go ahead with legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.
Image of the car tweeted by BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Image: Twitter/@msirsa)
New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Thursday served a notice on BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for his "defamatory" tweets. Sirsa had recently claimed on Twitter that a car which displayed "Son of MLA" belonged to the speaker's son.
Goel has sought a written apology within seven days failing which he would go ahead with legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.
“पापा विधायक हैं हमारे”...ये गाड़ी है आप विधायक और दिल्ली विधानसभा स्पीकर राम निवास गोयल के बेटे कीRT maximum to show Delhi people how @AamAadmiParty Leaders are changing the politics!@DelhiAssembly pic.twitter.com/0G5La2VcBM— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 15, 2019
"The car does not belong to my client's son. The false and defamatory allegations and statements have damaged the reputation of my client," according to the notice, sent by an advocate on behalf of the speaker.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ab de Villiers Marks T20 Blast Debut with Scintillating Knock at Lord’s
- Woman Drops Airpod On Subway Tracks, Uses Most 'Jugaad' Method to Rescue It
- 'The Dish' That Covered the Apollo 11 Moonwalk, is Still Beaming 50 Years Later
- Netflix Hopes a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India is The Winning Ticket
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300