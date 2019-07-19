Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Threatens Legal Action Against BJP MLA Over 'Son of MLA' Car Sticker

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Thursday served a notice on BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for his "defamatory" tweets. Sirsa had recently claimed on Twitter that a car which displayed "Son of MLA" belonged to the speaker's son.

Goel has sought a written apology within seven days failing which he would go ahead with legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.

“पापा विधायक हैं हमारे”...ये गाड़ी है आप विधायक और दिल्ली विधानसभा स्पीकर राम निवास गोयल के बेटे कीRT maximum to show Delhi people how @AamAadmiParty Leaders are changing the politics!@DelhiAssembly pic.twitter.com/0G5La2VcBM — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 15, 2019

"The car does not belong to my client's son. The false and defamatory allegations and statements have damaged the reputation of my client," according to the notice, sent by an advocate on behalf of the speaker.