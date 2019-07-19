Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Threatens Legal Action Against BJP MLA Over 'Son of MLA' Car Sticker

Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has sought a written apology from BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa within seven days failing which he would go ahead with legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Threatens Legal Action Against BJP MLA Over 'Son of MLA' Car Sticker
Image of the car tweeted by BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Image: Twitter/@msirsa)
New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel Thursday served a notice on BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa for his "defamatory" tweets. Sirsa had recently claimed on Twitter that a car which displayed "Son of MLA" belonged to the speaker's son.

Goel has sought a written apology within seven days failing which he would go ahead with legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation.

"The car does not belong to my client's son. The false and defamatory allegations and statements have damaged the reputation of my client," according to the notice, sent by an advocate on behalf of the speaker.

