Delhi Special CP Says Review Petition to be Filed Against HC Order, Appeals to Cops to Resume Work

Addressing the protesting policemen, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha also said the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
Delhi Special CP Says Review Petition to be Filed Against HC Order, Appeals to Cops to Resume Work
Police personnel outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: In a fresh appeal, a senior Delhi Police officer urged protesting policemen to end stir and resume duty, while assuring them a review petition will be filed against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between cops and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex.

Addressing the protesting policemen, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Golcha said the injured policemen will get an ex-gratia of at least Rs 25,000.

He urged policemen to end stir and resume duties.

