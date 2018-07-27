Delhi Starvation Deaths: Man Gave Daughters 'Unknown Medicine in Hot Water', Reveals Probe

A magisterial probe on Friday sought a "deeper investigation" into the role of the father of three girls who died allegedly due to starvation, saying he gave them an “unknown medicine in hot water”.The man has been missing since his daughters were found dead at a room in Mandavali three days ago.According to the report, the children were “not quite well although they were getting some food items regularly”. It also mentioned that an amount of Rs 1,805 was found in a Corporation Bank account of the eldest deceased child.All the three children were suffering from loose motion and vomiting, which could be due to some kind of stomach infection, the report stated. “They were not provided adequate ORS solution and proper medication, which might have caused the dehydration,” it observed.The report also revealed that the man “gave some unknown medicine by mixing it in hot water to all the children” on July 23, a night before they were found dead. Observing that the man’s absence “raised an element of doubt”, the report sought further probe by the police.It added that when the eldest child went to school on Monday, she appeared ill and also vomited. She was given mid-day meal but couldn’t consume much because of her health.The second post-mortem report handed over to the police on Friday said there were no injury marks on the children. However, the viscera report is still awaited which will confirm if there was any poisoning.