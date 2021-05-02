Delhi Store Owner Arrested for Selling Covid-related Medical Equipment at Inflated Prices

A medical store owner was arrested for allegedly selling coronavirus-related equipment at prices four times higher than the MRP, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sudhir Gahlot, a resident of Mohan Garden, Uttam Nagar, they said. The Jamia Nagar police station was informed that medical stores are selling equipment used for treatment of COVID patients at exorbitant rates. On Saturday, police were tipped off that the owner of Advanced Medical Home care was selling the medical equipment at four times higher rates than the MRP, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, a decoy client reached the medical store to purchase the equipment. The sales executive demanded four times higher rates than the maximum retail price of the equipment. Meanwhile, a raid was conducted and the accused was apprehended, the officer said. During the raid, three oxygen flow meters, two water nozzles and 18 oxygen pumps were recovered from his possession, police said, adding he was previously involved in five cases of cheating.

