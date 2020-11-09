Delhi Struggles to Breathe as Air Pollution Reaches 'Severe' Category, Worst This Season

The air condition of the capital seems to be headed towards a worrying trend, after an AQI of 484 was registered in Anand Vihar on Monday, the worst reading this season. The average air quality index (AQI) is registered at 459. At PM 2.5, thick smog was witnessed in the surrounding areas, visuals show.

Delhi: Air quality in the 'severe' category at Anand Vihar pic.twitter.com/oHVHluScu2 — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Delhi's Akshardham Temple was also engulfed in smog, ANI reports. Most of the monitoring stations in the capital show air pollution levels falling to the Severe Category.

Meanwhile, the National Capital recorded its biggest single-day jump of 7,745 coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the positivity rate increasing to 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, the health department said. The new infections, which took the national capital's tally to 4,38,529, came out of 50,754 tests conducted the previous day, according to a health bulletin. There are 41,857 active cases in the city, the bulletin said. Seventy-seven more fatalities took the death toll to 6,989, it said.

As air quality worsens, Delhi Police has been active against illegal firecrackers being sold in the capital. Police arrested seven people and seized around 600 kilograms of firecrackers being sold illegally from their possession, officials said on Sunday. Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers, including green crackers, in the city till November 30 to combat pollution amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Till Sunday, cases were registered against seven people for illegally selling crackers in the national capital, police said. "Police recovered 593.224 kg of firecrackers and arrested seven people. Also, eight cases were registered in connection with bursting of crackers. One person was arrested and 1 kg of fireworks were recovered from him," Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said. All licences issued for sale of firecrackers have been suspended and further action will be taken on NGT directions, he said.

On Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) mobile app SAMEER, Delhi's overall AQI was recorded at 426. The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said the situation was unlikely to improve unless a drastic reduction takes place in stubble fire counts.

"Surface winds have become calm, which were moderate so far, and are forecasted to stay low in magnitude for the next two days. This is the major factor due to which no quick recovery is expected unless a drastic reduction in fire counts takes place," SAFAR had said. According to SAFAR, stubble fire counts over Punjab, Haryana, UP, Uttarakhand and neighbouring areas stood high at 3,780 on Saturday and its share in PM 2.5 in Delhi's air was estimated as 29 per cent for Sunday.