Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE Updates: Victim’s Family Doubts Friend Nidhi’s Claims, CCTV Visual Shows Her Leaving Mishap Site

the old friend and victim’s family raising questions over the authenticity of the claims.

The 20-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car that dragged her body for several kilometres in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri in the wee hours on January 1. Five people have been arrested in connection with the woman’s death have been sent to three-day police remand by Delhi’s Rohini Court on January 2.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri.

Nidhi, a friend who was seen with Anjali before the accident, has now become a key figure in the entire investigation. Nidhi on Tuesday claimed that she was with the victim during the accident and alleged that the accused men also tried to run the car over her. She also said the men in the car knew that Anjali was stuck under, but still they kept dragging her.

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, she said she made a failed attempt to save her and she was scared to report the matter to the cops. “I was hopeless. The victim was not known to the boys. The men in the car did try to run the car over me also. The incident took place in between 2-3am. I tried to save her but did not succeed. The victim was shouting for help but the men dragged her along the car. I was scared to report the matter to the cops,” she said.

A CCTV footage also emerged which showed Nidhi and Anjali arguing outside a hotel after celebrating New Year. According to Nidhi, Anjali was drunk that night but she wanted to drive the scooty, which led to the argument.

On Wednesday, Nidhi’s claims of Anjali being drunk were denied by latter’s family member Bhupendra Singh Chaurasia, who had her autopsy report in hand said that the post-mortem report showed no signs of her having alcohol. Anjali’s mother also said she never had alcohol and Nidhi’s allegations are baseless. The police said on Wednesday that Nidhi was drunk.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi visited the family of the 20-year-old girl on Wednesday. She also said that she does not support the statement of Nidhi. “I request authorities to investigate the case & support the family financially. A job should be given to the family member as soon as possible. I do not level allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement,” Asha Devi said.

Special CP of Delhi Police Shalini Singh said that the inquiry into the incident is underway and the police are analysing every perspective.

