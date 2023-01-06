Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE Updates: Suspect Who Was on Run Arrested by Cops, Total 6 Held

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 08:22 IST
New Delhi, India
Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE Updates: Ashutosh, the owner of the car involved in the accident, was identified as a suspect on Thursday and was nabbed by the Outer District Police, as per sources on Friday. Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, is still missing. Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said that she would send a suggestion to the Centre to transfer the accident case to the CBI, Read More
Call Detail Record (CDR) has confirmed that both victim Anjali and her friend Nidhi met at a Rohini metro station around 6-7 pm on the day of incident. It has been established that they were together till the time of accident as their location is same. The CDR has also confirmed that none of the women had ever contacted five of the arrested men.
Ashutosh, the owner of the car, was identified as a suspect on Thursday and was nabbed by the Outer District Police. Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, is still missing.
A 20-year-old Delhi woman, identified as Anjali Singh, had big dreams as she wanted to ensure that her ailing mother and five siblings live life happily. She was the sole breadwinner of the family and wanted to become a beautician and open her own parlor. But destiny had something else in store for her.
At least 10 vehicles, including PCR vans and night patrolling units, were deployed to trace the offending vehicle which hit a 20-year-old woman and dragged her for 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, sources said on Wednesday. Among these 10 vehicles, three PCR vans from Kanjhawala, Hoshambi border and Aman Vihar area were trying to chase down the offending Baleno car, but could not do so due to dense fog and the car had taken narrow lanes instead of the main road to dodge police, they said. READ MORE
The death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car in outer Delhi in the early hours of January 1, shocked the entire nation, and days later, there are also questions about road safety, as well as the usage of technology to prevent such horrific incidents. READ MORE
The incident took place between 2:04 am to 2:06 am. The body was found at around 4:15 am. The distance between the two points, where the incident took place and where the body was found is around 10-12 km, but it is not possible to say how long was the body dragged, the police noted.
The names of the other two accused have been revealed to be Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna. Both the accused tried to protect the 5 others by tampering with evidence and giving misinformation. The police said both are on the run currently.
A Delhi court on Thursday sent all five arrested accused to four-day police custody in the Kanjhawala accident case. The police had asked for five days remand. On being asked by the court the reason behind five days police custody, the investigating officer said, “We have taken CCTV footage from petrol pump, restaurant where they ate food during the three days police custody remand. They visited various places, its almost a 13 km route. We have to confront them with each other as well. It’s a long route and that of all accused persons is to be studied. It is also necessary to arrest other two accused persons.”
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday said she will send a suggestion to the Centre to transfer the Kanjhawla accident case to CBI, saying there are several discrepancies in the police investigation so far.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police made new revelations during a press briefing on the accident case in which 20-year-old Anjali died after being hit by a car and getting dragged by the vehicle several kilometres in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi’s Sultanpuri on January 1.
Giving a major update on the case, Delhi Police said that apart from the five accused that we all knew of till now, there are two more men involved in the matter, adding that a hunt is on to nab them. The two new suspects, identified as Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, are now in focus in the hit-and-drag case.
Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometers. Her body was found in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.
Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage on Thursday showed a PCR van just 40 seconds behind the Baleno car involved in the case at a turn. Another CCTV footage of the accused getting off the car and inspecting the chassis surfaced later. Anjali’s death is becoming murkier day by day with new developments, claims and counterclaims coming to fore. What started as a probe into a case of accident, has now taken several turns with multiple CCTV visuals, a friend’s version, an autopsy report contradicting claims by the old friend and the victim’s family raising questions over the authenticity of the claims.
The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri.
Nidhi, a friend who was seen with Anjali before the accident, has now become a key figure in the entire investigation. Nidhi on Tuesday claimed that she was with the victim during the accident and alleged that the accused men also tried to run the car over her. She also said the men in the car knew that Anjali was stuck under, but still they kept dragging her.
In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, she said she made a failed attempt to save her and she was scared to report the matter to the cops. “I was hopeless. The victim was not known to the boys. The men in the car did try to run the car over me also. The incident took place in between 2-3am. I tried to save her but did not succeed. The victim was shouting for help but the men dragged her along the car. I was scared to report the matter to the cops,” she said.
On Wednesday, Nidhi’s claims of Anjali being drunk were denied by latter’s family member Bhupendra Singh Chaurasia, who had her autopsy report in hand, said that the post-mortem report showed no signs of her having alcohol. Anjali’s mother also said she never had alcohol and Nidhi’s allegations are “baseless”. The police said on Wednesday that Nidhi was drunk.
