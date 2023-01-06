Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE Updates: Suspect Who Was on Run Arrested by Cops, Total 6 Held

Read more

adding that there were several discrepancies in the police probe so far. A Delhi court on Thursday sent all five men, accused of causing the death of the woman who was hit by a car and dragged a long distance in the national capital, to four-day police custody. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police made new revelations during a press briefing on the accident case in which 20-year-old Anjali died after being hit by a car and getting dragged by the vehicle several kilometres in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi’s Sultanpuri on January 1.

Giving a major update on the case, Delhi Police said that apart from the five accused that we all knew of till now, there are two more men involved in the matter, adding that a hunt is on to nab them. The two new suspects, identified as Ashutosh, the owner of the car, and Ankush, the brother of one of the accused, are now in focus in the hit-and-drag case.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometers. Her body was found in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area.

Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage on Thursday showed a PCR van just 40 seconds behind the Baleno car involved in the case at a turn. Another CCTV footage of the accused getting off the car and inspecting the chassis surfaced later. Anjali’s death is becoming murkier day by day with new developments, claims and counterclaims coming to fore. What started as a probe into a case of accident, has now taken several turns with multiple CCTV visuals, a friend’s version, an autopsy report contradicting claims by the old friend and the victim’s family raising questions over the authenticity of the claims.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26) who works as a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna (25) who works for SBI cards Uttam Nagar, Krishnan (27) who works at a Spanish Culture Centre at CP New Delhi, Mithun (26) who works as a hairdresser Naraina and Manoj Mittal (27) who works as a ration dealer at P Block Sultanpuri.

Nidhi, a friend who was seen with Anjali before the accident, has now become a key figure in the entire investigation. Nidhi on Tuesday claimed that she was with the victim during the accident and alleged that the accused men also tried to run the car over her. She also said the men in the car knew that Anjali was stuck under, but still they kept dragging her.

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, she said she made a failed attempt to save her and she was scared to report the matter to the cops. “I was hopeless. The victim was not known to the boys. The men in the car did try to run the car over me also. The incident took place in between 2-3am. I tried to save her but did not succeed. The victim was shouting for help but the men dragged her along the car. I was scared to report the matter to the cops,” she said.

On Wednesday, Nidhi’s claims of Anjali being drunk were denied by latter’s family member Bhupendra Singh Chaurasia, who had her autopsy report in hand, said that the post-mortem report showed no signs of her having alcohol. Anjali’s mother also said she never had alcohol and Nidhi’s allegations are “baseless”. The police said on Wednesday that Nidhi was drunk.

