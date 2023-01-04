CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE: Deceased's Friend Claims Men Knew She Was Stuck Under Car; Accused's Family Demands Justice for Victim

Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE: Deceased's Friend Claims Men Knew She Was Stuck Under Car; Accused's Family Demands Justice for Victim

Anjali's postmortem report revealed that her brain matter was missing, skull cavity was found open, spine was fractured, and there were a total of 40 injuries

By: News Desk

Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 07:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Body of the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car, being brought to her residence after the autopsy, at Karan Vihar area of Sultanpuri in Delhi on Jan. 3. (Image: PTI)

Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE: 20-year-old Anjali Singh, the woman who met a tragic death after an accident in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, was cremated on Tuesday evening, after her remains were handed over to the family. Police probe had revealed that another woman, named Nidhi, was present with Anjali during the accident, and had allegedly fled.

Jan 04, 2023 07:45 IST

'Need to Bring Back Fear of Law and Order': Kiran Bedi on Delhi Accident Case

Jan 04, 2023 07:35 IST

'No Loud Music Being Played in Car During Accident': Victim's Friend Nidhi Counters Eyewitness Claim

Contrary to other eyewitness accounts, the victim’s friend, who was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage, claimed that there was no music playing in the car that hit them and the driver was aware that Anjali was being dragged under the wheels but kept moving the vehicle back and forth despite her cries. “They deliberately committed this crime. She was continuously screaming, but they didn’t stop the vehicle. I fled the spot out of fear and did not inform anyone about the incident. The vehicle dragged her in forward and backward direction twice then again they took the vehicle forward and she got entangled under it further…,” she told reporters.

Jan 04, 2023 07:33 IST

Anjali's Autopsy Report Indicates No Injury Suggestive of Sexual Assault

Two days after Anjali Singh was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year, her friend, who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident, recorded her statement with police on Tuesday, even as a preliminary postmortem report of the victim indicated “no injury suggestive of sexual assault”.

Jan 04, 2023 07:24 IST

Delhi Horror: Brain Matter Missing, Skull Open, Spine Broken, 40 Injuries, Says Anjali's Autopsy Report | READ

Her brain matter was missing, skull cavity was found open, spine was fractured, and there were a total of 40 injuries — such horrific and grave injuries are mentioned in the autopsy report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh. READ MORE

Jan 04, 2023 07:23 IST

Deceased's Friend Claims Accused Knew She Was Stuck Under Car

Delhi Police probe had revealed that another woman, named Nidhi, was present with Anjali during the accident, and had allegedly fled. She was brought in for questioning on Tuesday, and she claimed that the 5 accused men who were driving the Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, were aware that Anjali was stuck to the axle and yet kept driving.

Jan 04, 2023 07:22 IST

Family of One of the Suspects Demands Justice for Woman in Hit and Drag Case

One of the suspects’ kin also demanded justice for Anjali. Mukesh, brother of accused Krishan, said none of the family members has stepped out since his arrest. Krishan’s family called for the accused to be punished as per provisions of the law, a Hindustan Times report said.

She was brought in for questioning on Tuesday, and she claimed that the 5 accused men who were driving the Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, were aware that Anjali was stuck to the axle and yet kept driving.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects’ kin also demanded justice for Anjali. Mukesh, brother of accused Krishan, said none of the family members has stepped out since his arrest.

Krishan’s family called for the accused to be punished as per provisions of the law, a Hindustan Times report said.

“After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. Men knew that the girl had stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her,” she said.

In another shocking revelation, Nidhi claimed that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler.

While speaking to ANI, the eyewitness, said, “She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the twowheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn’t tell anything to anyone.”

“It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don’t drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn’t believe me and believed herself,” Nidhi added.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s postmortem report revealed that her brain matter was missing, skull cavity was found open, spine was fractured, and there were a total of 40 injuries. She was dragged for several kilometres entangled under a car following her two-wheeler meeting with an accident in the early hours of January 1 in Delhi.

A medical board of doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) conducted her autopsy and informed the Delhi Police of the numerous injuries to Anjali’s body.

