Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE: Deceased's Friend Claims Men Knew She Was Stuck Under Car; Accused's Family Demands Justice for Victim

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 07:45 IST
Delhi Sultanpuri Accident LIVE: 20-year-old Anjali Singh, the woman who met a tragic death after an accident in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area, was cremated on Tuesday evening, after her remains were handed over to the family. Police probe had revealed that another woman, named Nidhi, was present with Anjali during the accident, and had allegedly fled. Read More
#Delhiaccident | Former IPS Officer @thekiranbedi speaks to @Zakka_Jacob on the lapses in investigation by Police #Delhiaccident #SultanPuriAccident pic.twitter.com/WDJEhlKE2r
— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 4, 2023
Contrary to other eyewitness accounts, the victim’s friend, who was traced by the police after they examined CCTV footage, claimed that there was no music playing in the car that hit them and the driver was aware that Anjali was being dragged under the wheels but kept moving the vehicle back and forth despite her cries. “They deliberately committed this crime. She was continuously screaming, but they didn’t stop the vehicle. I fled the spot out of fear and did not inform anyone about the incident. The vehicle dragged her in forward and backward direction twice then again they took the vehicle forward and she got entangled under it further…,” she told reporters.
Two days after Anjali Singh was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year, her friend, who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident, recorded her statement with police on Tuesday, even as a preliminary postmortem report of the victim indicated “no injury suggestive of sexual assault”.
Her brain matter was missing, skull cavity was found open, spine was fractured, and there were a total of 40 injuries — such horrific and grave injuries are mentioned in the autopsy report of 20-year-old Anjali Singh. READ MORE
Delhi Police probe had revealed that another woman, named Nidhi, was present with Anjali during the accident, and had allegedly fled. She was brought in for questioning on Tuesday, and she claimed that the 5 accused men who were driving the Maruti Suzuki Baleno car, were aware that Anjali was stuck to the axle and yet kept driving.
One of the suspects’ kin also demanded justice for Anjali. Mukesh, brother of accused Krishan, said none of the family members has stepped out since his arrest. Krishan’s family called for the accused to be punished as per provisions of the law, a Hindustan Times report said.
“After the car hit us, I fell to one side. My friend got stuck under the car. Men knew that the girl had stuck under their car, still, they deliberately kept dragging her,” she said.
In another shocking revelation, Nidhi claimed that Anjali was in an inebriated state but still insisted on driving the two-wheeler.
While speaking to ANI, the eyewitness, said, “She was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the twowheeler. After being hit by the car, she came under the car, and got dragged with it. I was scared and went away and returned home, didn’t tell anything to anyone.”
“It is the fault of the girl who was driving in an inebriated state. I insisted to her so much that don’t drive, I am conscious, let me drive. She didn’t believe me and believed herself,” Nidhi added.
Meanwhile, Anjali’s postmortem report revealed that her brain matter was missing, skull cavity was found open, spine was fractured, and there were a total of 40 injuries. She was dragged for several kilometres entangled under a car following her two-wheeler meeting with an accident in the early hours of January 1 in Delhi.
A medical board of doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) conducted her autopsy and informed the Delhi Police of the numerous injuries to Anjali’s body.
