Delhi Sultanpuri Case: Anjali, Nidhi Fought Over Money at Party Before Accident, Claims Victim's Friend

In the latest development in the Kanjhwala death case, a friend of the victim Anjali Singh on Friday claimed that the deceased and her friend Nidhi had a fight over money before they left the hotel on the scooter on the night of the accident.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed after being hit and dragged by a car for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi on New Year. Her friend, Nidhi, who was riding pillion on her scooter at the time of the accident, has claimed she fell to the side and fled the spot after the accident because she was “scared".

Naveen, who claimed he was Anjali’s friend, said both the victim and Nidhi were partying at the hotel along with a few other friends where they had a “physical altercation", according to news agency ANI.

“Both were partying there (hotel). Some other friends were also there. A little later, they started quarrelling. Nidhi asked for her money, and Anjali asked for her keys. They then had a physical altercation," he said.

“We separated them. I told Anjali to calm down. Nidhi went downstairs and created a scene. The hotel staff told us about it. Anjali went downstairs to calm her down. They had a quarrel downstairs. By the time we went there, they had left on a scooty,” Naveen added.

Earlier today, Delhi Police said Nidhi has been called to join the investigation.

Nidhi was traced by the police after they examined the CCTV footage. She recorded her statement with the police on Tuesday.

