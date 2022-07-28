CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi: Suspected Monkeypox Patient Tests Negative, Discharged from Hospital
1-MIN READ

Delhi: Suspected Monkeypox Patient Tests Negative, Discharged from Hospital

PTI

Last Updated: July 28, 2022, 15:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although with less clinical severity. (Photo: PTI)

The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, which is the designated centre for monkeypox, on Tuesday, and had fever and skin lesions

A suspected monkeypox patient, admitted at the LNJP Hospital here, was discharged after testing negative on Thursday, a senior doctor said. The Ghaziabad man, in his 30s, has been diagnosed with chickenpox, he said.

The man was admitted to the Delhi government-run hospital, which is the designated centre for monkeypox, on Tuesday, and had fever and skin lesions. “The suspected case of monkeypox was brought to LNJP Hospital two days ago. He was discharged today after his reports came back negative,” LNJP Medical Director Suresh Kumar told PTI.

Meanwhile, Kumar said the samples from the first reported case of monkeypox, who is currently in hospital, have been taken and sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. “His vital parameters are normal and lesion condition is improving,” he added.

Four monkeypox cases have been reported so far in the country, including three from Kerala. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with the symptoms lasting two to four weeks. It typically presents itself with fever, headache, rashes, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes.

first published:July 28, 2022, 15:14 IST
last updated:July 28, 2022, 15:14 IST