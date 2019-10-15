Delhi Sweeper Killed by 2 in Revenge Attack After He Denied Them Entry Inside Night Shelter
The incident took place around 7:30 am near Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan in Connaught Place.
(Representative image/Reuters)
New Delhi: A 36-year-old sweeper at a night shelter was allegedly killed by two men in a revenge attack after he denied them entry inside the premises, police said on Monday.
Praveen Kumar, who hailed from Rohtak, also worked at the Central Hospital.
The incident took place around 7:30 am near Rajiv Gandhi Handicrafts Bhawan in Connaught Place. The accused attacked Kumar and another man near the gate of the night shelter, they said.
Police arrested the accused and a case of murder has been registered at the Connaught Place police station, a senior police officer said.
Kumar had reached the shelter with his friend Razi (30) for their morning duty when the incident happened.
"We were walking when Ashish and Megi approached us. They pushed Kumar and took him to a corner. Ashish pulled out a knife and stabbed him and when Kumar tried to run, Megi hit him with a brick. After hitting him multiple times, they fled," Razi told police.
Kumar was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, the accused were arrested from the area.
The accused were upset after they were denied entry by the supervisor of the shelter because they were often found harassing people on the streets. They wanted to take revenge and hence killed Kumar, a senior police officer said.
