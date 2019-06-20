Delhi Tailor Makes Offensive Remarks About Woman, Then Stabs Her Sister With Scissors
The incident took place in outer Delhi's Nangloi on Monday when the woman confronted Brijesh at his house for allegedly making objectionable comments against one of her sisters.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was stabbed by a tailor with a scissors after a verbal spat broke out between the two in outer Delhi's Nangloi area.
The incident took place on Monday after the tailor reportedly made objectionable remarks against the victim's sister, the police said.
According to the police, the woman along with her two sisters had gone to the tailor's house to confront him over the comments he made against one of the sisters. But the verbal confrontation soon turned ugly as the tailor, identified as Brijesh, lost his cool and stabbed the woman on her face with a scissor.
"The woman sustained injuries on her face. She was discharged from hospital after treatment the same day," a senior police officer said.
A case has been registered against Brijesh and his two accomplices, Arvind and Aakash, who have been arrested, the officer added.
