Delhi Teacher Shot Dead Over 'Relationship' With Muslim Student
The incident occurred around 8:30 am at a tuition centre in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park, where victim Ankit used to teach. According to sources, the deceased and the Muslim woman wanted to get married. However, the student's brother opposed their relationship as they belonged to different religions.
The 31-year-old teacher was allegedly threatened many times before being shot dead in Delhi's Mahendra Park area.
New Delhi: A 31-year-old teacher was shot dead on Monday allegedly by two family members of a Muslim student, with whom he was in a 'relationship'.
Ankit was allegedly threatened many times before being shot dead. Two eyewitnesses claimed that they saw woman's brother opening fire at him. Police are probing the matter.
Last year, 24-year-old photographer Ankit Saxena was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend's family in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
