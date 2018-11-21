GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Delhi Teacher Suspended for Taking Head Massage from Students

EDMC says such incidents are not acceptable and cannot be tolerated.

IANS

Updated:November 21, 2018, 11:39 PM IST
Image for representation. (File photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) suspended a primary teacher after he was found receiving head massage from students.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the EDMC said such incidents are "not acceptable and cannot be tolerated".

"Ram Kumar, Assistant Teacher working in EDMC Primary School, Sadatpur-II...is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," the order reads.

In a video surfacing online, the teacher was seen sitting in the chair while the students were giving him head massage.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
