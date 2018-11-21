Delhi Teacher Suspended for Taking Head Massage from Students

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) suspended a primary teacher after he was found receiving head massage from students.In an order issued on Tuesday, the EDMC said such incidents are "not acceptable and cannot be tolerated"."Ram Kumar, Assistant Teacher working in EDMC Primary School, Sadatpur-II...is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," the order reads.In a video surfacing online, the teacher was seen sitting in the chair while the students were giving him head massage.