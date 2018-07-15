English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Teen Hit by Speeding Car, Dragged for 300 Metres; Police Infighting Led to Fatal Delay, Say Kin
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh earlier on Saturday tweeted a 30-second video of the injured youth, and accusing Delhi Police for failing to perform their duty.
New Delhi: A youth succumbed to his injuries after a speeding car rammed his bike and dragged him at least 300 metres until police at a picket stopped the vehicle, police said on Saturday.
However, the youth's family said that the victim was crying for help for 25 minutes but the policemen did not take him to hospital due to jurisdiction conflict between two police stations.
Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday night when Akash, 19 who worked at an eatery at ITO, was returning for his residence in Ferozshah Rroad in central Delhi.
"When he reached Ferozshah Road, a speeding Maruti Swift car rammed his bike and in a bid to escape from spot, dragged him at least 300 meters ahead towards Max Muller Marg until some policemen who were deployed at a picket stopped the driver," said a senior police officer said.
Akash was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding the accused driver was arrested from the spot and was granted bail on Thursday.
However Akash's family blamed the police for his death as they did not take him to hospital in time, arguing for 25 minutes whether the Parliament Street or the Connaught Place police station had jurisdiction.
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh earlier on Saturday tweeted a 30-second video of injured Akash, and accusing Delhi Police for failing to perform their duty.
हृदय विदारक...संवेदनहीनता की पराकाष्ठा !! दिल्ली इतनी बेदिल कैसे हो सकती है 😰 https://t.co/G0LtB4oN7E— Samir Abbas (@TheSamirAbbas) July 13, 2018
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
