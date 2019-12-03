Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Teen, Suspended from School for Smoking Hookah, Allowed to Attend Class After HC Intervenes

The student's parents had moved court challenging his school principal’s decision to bar him. In their plea, they said the decision of the school was "unjust, illegal, arbitrary, anti-child and violates Right to Education as guaranteed by the Constitution."

News18.com

Updated:December 3, 2019, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Teen, Suspended from School for Smoking Hookah, Allowed to Attend Class After HC Intervenes
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to a class 9 student who was banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking in a video made at a birthday party.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher sought the response of the Delhi government’s education department and authorities at Kalka Public School on the matter.

The student's parents had moved court challenging his school principal’s decision to bar him. In their plea, they said the decision of the school was "unjust, illegal, arbitrary, anti-child and violates Right to Education as guaranteed by the Constitution."

“In August 2019, the petitioner (minor) along with few friends went to a pub at Kalkaji to celebrate a birthday. It happened that all the friends, including him, smoked hookah and one of them recorded a nine-second video,” the plea stated.

The plea said one of the friends uploaded the video on Instagram, which was brought to the notice of the principal in October.

The boy, who had received admission in school under the economically weaker section category, was suspended on October 10 after being caught smoking hookah with his friends. The school administration also disallowed him to attend exams held between October 11 and October 17.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram