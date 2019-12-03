Delhi Teen, Suspended from School for Smoking Hookah, Allowed to Attend Class After HC Intervenes
The student's parents had moved court challenging his school principal’s decision to bar him. In their plea, they said the decision of the school was "unjust, illegal, arbitrary, anti-child and violates Right to Education as guaranteed by the Constitution."
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted interim relief to a class 9 student who was banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking in a video made at a birthday party.
Justice Rajiv Shakdher sought the response of the Delhi government’s education department and authorities at Kalka Public School on the matter.
“In August 2019, the petitioner (minor) along with few friends went to a pub at Kalkaji to celebrate a birthday. It happened that all the friends, including him, smoked hookah and one of them recorded a nine-second video,” the plea stated.
The plea said one of the friends uploaded the video on Instagram, which was brought to the notice of the principal in October.
The boy, who had received admission in school under the economically weaker section category, was suspended on October 10 after being caught smoking hookah with his friends. The school administration also disallowed him to attend exams held between October 11 and October 17.
