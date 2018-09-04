Delhi Teenager Lynched on Suspicion of Entering House to Steal Valuables

: A teenager who had entered a house to allegedly steal valuables, was lynched by locals in northwest Delhi's Mukundpur in the early hours Tuesday, following which three people were arrested, police said.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said the 16-year-old boy had entered a house to setal valuables, but was caught by the owner and beaten to death by some locals.A case has been registered at the Bhalaswa Dairy police station in this regard. Three of the accused have been arrested while three others are absconding, the police official said.