1-min read

Delhi Temperature Likely to Fall as MeT Dept Predicts Thundery Development Towards Evening

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies turning partly cloudy later in the day with the possibility of 'thundery developments' towards the evening or night.

Akanksha Verma |

Updated:June 2, 2019, 11:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhiites might get some relief from blistering heat as the MeT department has forecast the possibility of "thundery developments" towards Sunday evening, which might bring the temperature down.

The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 30.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average. Humidity was recorded at 64 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies turning partly cloudy later in the day with the possibility of "thundery developments" towards the evening or night. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

These thundery developments might bring the mercury down by one or two degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 43.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius.
