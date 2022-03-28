Delhi: The Heat is On as Temperature Crosses 40 Degrees Celsius in NCR, Gurgaon

Summer’s first heatwave hit the national capital, with maximum temperature crossing 40°C on Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the condition is likely to continue across the north-west region for at least the next two days, after which some relief could be expected.

The maximum temperatures hovered around 39-40°C across most meteorological stations in the National Capital Region (NCR), with the highest maximum temperature at Narela (42°C). It was 41.5°C at Sports Complex, and 41.1°C at Pitampura. In Gurgaon, the temperature soared to 40.5°C.

IMD had earlier sounded alert on a fresh spell of heatwave over North-west, Central and western parts of India till April 1.

While Rajasthan, Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra and West Madhya Pradesh had already been reeling under a searing summer heat, Delhi had escaped the impact so far.

Temperatures are also rising in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Himachal Pradesh, where they are currently 4-6 degrees above normal, with heatwave in certain places.

According to the latest weather forecast, isolated heatwave conditions are expected to impact south Haryana, including Delhi, for the next two days, and south Uttar Pradesh on March 30-31. Parts of Saurashtra-Kutch, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, north central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Jharkhand and interior Odisha will continue to bear the brunt of the hot weather too. The situation has been worrisome for West Rajasthan and parts of Maharashtra, which have been hit by a severe heatwave lasting for days this March, and has beaten previous records at certain places like Ganganagar.

“No significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next two days and fall by about 2⁰C thereafter,” said IMD in its latest forecast on Monday afternoon. However, there would be a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3⁰C very likely over Maharashtra during next five days, it said.

