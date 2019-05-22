Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Masked Men Fire 13 Bullets at Delhi 'Tik Tok' Star & Gym Trainer, Killing Him on Spot

When Mohit Mor was busy talking with his friend inside a shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him.

IANS

Updated:May 22, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Masked Men Fire 13 Bullets at Delhi 'Tik Tok' Star & Gym Trainer, Killing Him on Spot
Representative image.
New Delhi: Days after two gang wars in the national capital, a young fitness instructor, also known for his posts on 'Tik Tok' and Instagram, was on Tuesday gunned down allegedly by three assailants, police said.

The incident occurred around 5.15 p.m. when the victim, identified as Mohit Mor (27), had gone to meet his friend at a photostat shop near his residence in Najafgarh's Dharmpura area.

"When Mohit Mor was busy talking with his friend inside the shop, three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. Mohit Mor fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to near-by hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mohit Mor suffered 7 bullets," said a senior police officer.

"All the three accused, one of them wearing a black helmet, had come on a Scooty. They were seen in a CCTV footage running away from the busy narrow street after the crime," he added.

Mohit Mor had 5 lakh subscriber on 'Tik Tok' and used to put several videos on it. He had three thousand followers on Instagram. He used to put his fitness videos on Instagram. "We are trying to identify the accused. Prima facie, it appears a case of personal enmity and a money dispute," the officer added.

"We are checking his Tik Tok and Instagram accounts comments and Call Details Record (CDR) to establish his enmity with anyone on social media that may help us to crack the case," he added.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram