Delhi to Begin Battle Against Spread of Mosquito-borne Diseases Tomorrow Onwards

With monsoon comes a host of mosquito-borne diseases including dengue, chikungunya, malaria, zika virus among others. These monsoon diseases are spread by the bite of infected mosquitoes that breed in stagnant water. With the help of proper care and protection, the spread of these vector-borne diseases can be curbed. Delhi has shown a remarkable decline in cases of dengue and malaria this year.

According to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, which tabulates data on vector-borne diseases for the city, in its report released recently mentioned that 75 cases of dengue and 131 malaria cases so far have been reported in the national capital till August 24. No deaths due to dengue and malaria so far this year.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government recently held a press conference where he launched a program that will kick start on Sunday, September 1. Kejriwal urged people of Delhi and also appealed his ministers, Aam Aadmi Party workers, and government officials to turn the campaign into a mass movement.

Titled '10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute', the initiative will be on till November 15.

Here is all you need to know about Arvind Kejriwal

Campaign start date: September 1, 2019

Campaign end date: November 15, 2019

Every Sunday at 10 am for 10 weeks, a citizen of Delhi has been asked to spare 10 minutes and check their homes to make sure that there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings.

All government schools and RWAs (Resident Welfare Association) will be brought on board and will be asked to contribute in the campaign by the Delhi government.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue carrier mosquito," Kejriwal said at a press conference held earlier this week.

He added, “These ten minutes will go a long way towards protecting our families from dengue."

MLA Suhkbir Dalal from Delhi’s Mundka asked the Aam Aadmi Party leaders to carry a bottle of oil with them and demonstrate people how the oil can be used to cover the surface of standing water.

Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti said in his constituency he will engage Mohalla networks to participate in the initiative and bring RWAs on board.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said dengue control cells have been set up to prevent, generate awareness about dengue and chikungunya.

With this Delhi has started its battle to prevent the spread of mosquito borne diseases. The Delhi government said that dengue and chikungunya cases in Delhi reduced to 2,798 in 2018 from 15,867 in 2015.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.